NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/3

-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed WR Kendric Pryor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed LB Mikel Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Packers

  • Packers designated CB Eric Stokes to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed LB Christian Young to the practice squad.

Ravens

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Denzel Mims and OL Obinna Eze to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released RB Greg Bell, WR Jalen Camp and WR Jacob Campbell from their practice squad. 

