NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/3

Bears
- Bears signed S Duron Harmon off of the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived LB Buddy Johnson from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Kendric Pryor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Marcell Ateman from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos waived CB Essang Bassey.
- Broncos signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released WR Michael Bandy from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived P Nolan Cooney. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed P Blake Gillikin.
- Cardinals promoted S Joey Blount to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed DL Phil Hoskins to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed LB Mikel Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Freddie Swain to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles released LB Kyron Johnson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed TE Parker Hesse on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR Frank Darby to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Justin Pugh to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released RB Taiwan Jones from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed DB Craig James, DB Tae Hayes and DB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Chris Glaser and DB Nehemiah Shelton from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers designated CB Eric Stokes to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed LB Christian Young to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed CB Tre Swilling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their practice squad.
- Ravens waived WR Dontay Demus Jr.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Denzel Mims and OL Obinna Eze to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released RB Greg Bell, WR Jalen Camp and WR Jacob Campbell from their practice squad.
