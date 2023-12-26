NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/26

Broncos
- Broncos released DB Keidron Smith from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed QB P.J. Walker to their active active roster.
- Browns signed P Matt Haack to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived CB Marco Wilson. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released TE John Samuel Shenker from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed S Henry Black off of the Steelers’ practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed RB Jaret Patterson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed LB Frank Ginda to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Matt Barkley off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams released RB Darrell Henderson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed LS Alex Matheson to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DE Hamilcar Rashed from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers released LB David Perales from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans claimed veteran S Kareem Jackson off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Devin Asiasi, LB Tae Crowder, DB Darius Phillips, DB Kendall Sheffield and DT David Moa to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed DL D.J. Wonnum and TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
