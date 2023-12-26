NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos released DB Keidron Smith from their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals waived CB Marco Wilson. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released TE John Samuel Shenker from their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Falcons

  • Falcons released P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed LB Frank Ginda to their practice squad. 

Jaguars

Rams

  • Rams released RB Darrell Henderson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed LS Alex Matheson to their practice squad. 

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers released LB David Perales from their practice squad. 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

