NFL Transactions: Tuesday 3/30

Bills
- Bills signed OT Bobby Hart. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed CB Ryan Smith. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Tajae Sharpe. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed C Austin Blythe. (NFLTR)
Eagles
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Josh Andrews. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed DT Tyler Lancaster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Micah Simon. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Kolton Miller to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed OL Rashaad Coward. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed RB Kalen Ballage. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed S Matthias Farley. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed OL Dakota Dozier. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed TE Hale Hentges on the retired list. (NFLTR)
