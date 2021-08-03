NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/3

Bears
- Bears placed DT Eddie Goldman on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed CB Saivion Smith. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the COVID 19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed DT Corey Peters. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Greg Dortch. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated S Shawn Williams from the non-football injury list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DE DeMarcus Lawrence from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed TE Gabe Holmes. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Cameron Nizialek. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived P Sterling Hofrichter.
- Falcons activated DT John Atkins from the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants placed LB Todd Davis on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated LB Blake Martinez and DB Joshua Kalu from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed WR Derrick Dillon on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated CB Chris Claybrooks and S Jarrod Wilson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated DE Austin Bryant from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed WR Bailey Gaither on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed TE Daniel Crawford.
Panthers
- Panthers waived S J.T. Ibe. (NFLTR)
- Panthers claimed LB Nate Hall off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
Raiders
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Tony Brooks-James. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB Jarvis Miller.
Texans
- Texans activated CB Lonnie Johnson Jr, DB Cornell Armstrong and TE Pharoah Brown from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived CB Jeff Gladney. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Chris Miller, and OT Cornelius Lucas from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated DB Deshazor Everett from the non-football injury list.
