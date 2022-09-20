NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/20

49ers
- 49ers released DB Kary Vincent from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed OT Tyrone Wheatley to their practice squad.
- Browns released OT Alex Taylor from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia.
- Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker.
Colts
- Colts signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed C Nick Martin. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived WR Dennis Houston.
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Jared Mayden from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released OL KC McDermott from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released P/K Ty Long from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released K Aldrick Rosas with an injury settlement.
Packers
- Packers signed LB DQ Thomas to their practice squad.
- Packers released WR Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived K Gabe Brkic from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DT Bravvion Roy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
- Patriots released TE Jalen Wydermyer from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed T Tremayne Anchrum and DB Troy Hill on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed G Oday Aboushi to their active roster.
- Rams signed DE Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad.
- Rams released LS Matt Overton from their practice squad.
- Rams waived DB Daniel Isom with an injury settlement.
Saints
- Saints signed G Yasir Durant to their practice squad.
- Saints released G Drew Desjarlais from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released CB Mark Gilbert from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed C Justin Britt on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve.
