NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers released DB Kary Vincent from their practice squad. 

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed LB DQ Thomas to their practice squad. 
  • Packers released WR Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived K Gabe Brkic from injured reserve with a settlement.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
  • Patriots released TE Jalen Wydermyer from their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams placed T Tremayne Anchrum and DB Troy Hill on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed G Oday Aboushi to their active roster.
  • Rams signed DE Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad. 
  • Rams released LS Matt Overton from their practice squad. 
  • Rams waived DB Daniel Isom with an injury settlement. 

Saints

  • Saints signed G Yasir Durant to their practice squad.
  • Saints released G Drew Desjarlais from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released CB Mark Gilbert from their practice squad. 

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply