NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed TE David Wells their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad.
  • Eagles released T Casey Tucker from their practice squad. 

Giants

  • Giants designated DB Aaron Robinson and OLB Elerson Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

  • Giants signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad.

Lions

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans activated DL Ross Blacklock from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed C Jimmy Morrissey off of the Raiders’ practice squad.

Titans

Washington

