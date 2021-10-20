NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/20

Broncos
- Broncos re-signed WR David Moore to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE David Wells their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DT Antwaun Woods to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts designated G Quenton Nelson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Darqueze Dennard and S Josh Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DT Chris Williams to their practice squad.
- Colts designated WR Dezmon Patmon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Nick Ralston to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad.
- Eagles released T Casey Tucker from their practice squad.
Giants
-
Giants designated DB Aaron Robinson and OLB Elerson Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Geronimo Allison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated DL Da’Shawn Hand to return From injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Desmond Trufant. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.
- Raiders signed G D.J. Fluker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated TE Nick Boyle to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OT Brandon Knight on the did not report list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed C Adam Redmond to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks claimed QB Jacob Eason off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated DL Ross Blacklock from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed C Jimmy Morrissey off of the Raiders’ practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed CB Greg Mabin off of the Cardinals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Bobby Hart off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans designated C Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison to return from injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington releases K Dustin Hopkins. (NFLTR).
- Washington signed K Chris Blewitt to their active roster.
- Washington signed WR Kelvin Harmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
