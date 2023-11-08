NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/8

Bears
- Bears waived S Duron Harmon and CB Greg Stroman Jr. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals designated WR Charlie Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed CB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OT Silas Dzansi on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed CB Don Gardner to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated RB James Conner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia, OL Austen Pleasants, and CB Quavian White to their practices quad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Christopher Hinton to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Martavis Bryant to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL John Leglue to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants designated LB Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed QB Matt Barkley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived OT David Sharpe. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Jesse James to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed QB Carson Wentz. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated RB Adam Prentice to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated WR Dareke Young to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed NT Austin Faoliu to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans designated CB Derek Stingley Jr and OT Charlie Heck to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Cory Littleton off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Alex Bachman to their practice squad.
- Texans released WR Jared Wayne from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings designated WR Justin Jefferson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed RB Cam Akers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed QB Tanner Morgan to their practice squad.
- Vikings released DL Sheldon Day from their practice squad.
