NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed CB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed OT Silas Dzansi on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed CB Don Gardner to their practice squad. 

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed OL John Leglue to their practice squad.

Giants

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Saints designated RB Adam Prentice to return from injured reserve.

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings designated WR Justin Jefferson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed RB Cam Akers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed QB Tanner Morgan to their practice squad.
  • Vikings released DL Sheldon Day from their practice squad.

