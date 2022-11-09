NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/9

Bears
- Bears designated LB Matthew Adams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed G Wyatt Davis off of waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed G Will Hernandez on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals designated S Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed three OL Koda Martin, Sage Doxtater and Jean Delance to their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed DL Antwaun Woods on the practice squad injured list.
- Cardinals released P Nolan Cooney and CB Jace Whittaker from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed DL Austin Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed DE Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed TE Darrell Daniels to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed RB D’Vonte Price on the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DE Tarell Basham from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed T George Moore and T Alex Taylor to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants released DT Aaron Crawford from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Trinity Benson off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed RB Craig Reynolds on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed OLB Rashan Gary on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers designated OLB Tipa Galeai to return from injured reserve.
- Packers claimed S Johnathan Abram off of waivers from the Raiders. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Jeff Cotton to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DB Isaiah Pola-Mao to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Jalen Elliott their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams designated G Coleman Shelton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed QB Jake Luton, G Drew Desjarlais and RB Derrick Gore to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed K Matthew Wright off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated WR Treylon Burks to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
