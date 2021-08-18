NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/18

49ers

Bears

  • Bears DE Ledarius Mack and DB Michael Joseph reverted to injured reserve.

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers claimed OT Brandon Walton off waivers from the Steelers.
  • Buccaneers waived S Raven Greene with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers C Donell Stanley reverted to injured reserve.
  • Buccaneers WR John Franklin reverted to the PUP list. 

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys LB Anthony Hines reverted to injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed LB Sam Eguavoen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR
  • Dolphins DB Jaytlin Askew reverted to injured reserve.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

Texans

Titans

