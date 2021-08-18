NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/18

49ers
- 49ers WR Austin Watkins reverted to injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears DE Ledarius Mack and DB Michael Joseph reverted to injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos RB LeVante Bellamy, DT Deyon Sizer and WR DeVontres Odoms-Dukes reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers claimed OT Brandon Walton off waivers from the Steelers.
- Buccaneers waived S Raven Greene with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers C Donell Stanley reverted to injured reserve.
- Buccaneers WR John Franklin reverted to the PUP list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed G Justin Pugh on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed LB Reggie Walker.
Chiefs
- Chiefs TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson reverted to injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys LB Anthony Hines reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LB Sam Eguavoen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins DB Jaytlin Askew reverted to injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and OT Casey Tucker reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
Giants
- Giants DB Jarren Williams reverted to injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars WR Josh Imatorbhebhe and WR Tim Jones reverted to injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets DT Michael Dwumfour and WR Austin Walter reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions released LS Don Muhlbach.
- Lions signed QB Jordan Ta’amu. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed OLB Rashod Berry. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed QB Jake Dolegala. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived CB Stanford Samuels.
- Packers TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins reverted to injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DT Walter Palmore. (NFLTR)
- Panthers C Mike Panasiuk, LB Nate Hall and OT Matt Kaskey reverted to injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots TE Troy Fumagalli reverted to injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin White. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OT Jordan Mills, S Natrell Jamerson, OT Caleb Benenoch and CB Bryan Mills. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived WR Jake Lampman and CB Lawrence Woods.
- Saints waived CB Adonis Alexander and OT Michael Brown with injury designations.
Texans
- Texans activated OT Tytus Howard from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived OL Roderick Johnson.
Titans
- Titans signed S Jamal Carter. (NFLTR)
