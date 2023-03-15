2023 Restricted Free Agent Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2023 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

NFL Logo

  • “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached 

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

 

 

Player Position Team Compensation
Tyler Huntley QB BAL ROFR
Dane Jackson DB BUF 7th
Sam Franklin DB CAR ROFR
Terence Steele OT DAL 2nd
Yosh Nijman OT GB 2nd
Tommy Townsend P KC ROFR
Myles Bryant DB NE ROFR
Yodny Cajuste OT NE 3rd
Bryce Huff DE NYJ 2nd
Ryan Neal S SEA ROFR
Aaron Brewer G TEN 2nd
Teair Tart DT TEN 2nd
Jeremy Reaves DB WAS ROFR

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply