Here’s our 2023 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.
- “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached
The list will be updated to show who has been signed.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Compensation
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|BAL
|ROFR
|Dane Jackson
|DB
|BUF
|7th
|Sam Franklin
|DB
|CAR
|ROFR
|Terence Steele
|OT
|DAL
|2nd
|Yosh Nijman
|OT
|GB
|2nd
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|KC
|ROFR
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|NE
|ROFR
|Yodny Cajuste
|OT
|NE
|3rd
|Bryce Huff
|DE
|NYJ
|2nd
|Ryan Neal
|S
|SEA
|ROFR
|Aaron Brewer
|G
|TEN
|2nd
|Teair Tart
|DT
|TEN
|2nd
|Jeremy Reaves
|DB
|WAS
|ROFR
