Here’s our 2023 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

“ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

Player Position Team Compensation Tyler Huntley QB BAL ROFR Dane Jackson DB BUF 7th Sam Franklin DB CAR ROFR Terence Steele OT DAL 2nd Yosh Nijman OT GB 2nd Tommy Townsend P KC ROFR Myles Bryant DB NE ROFR Yodny Cajuste OT NE 3rd Bryce Huff DE NYJ 2nd Ryan Neal S SEA ROFR Aaron Brewer G TEN 2nd Teair Tart DT TEN 2nd Jeremy Reaves DB WAS ROFR