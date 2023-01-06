NFL Transactions: Friday 1/6

49ers
- 49ers signed DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed DB Damar Hamlin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated DB Christian Benford from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DB Chris Banjo and DE Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and K Matthew Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released LB Justin Hilliard from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Alex Akingbulu and DE Benning Potoa’e to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed OT Saahdiq Charles and DB Benjamin St-Juste on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles waived G Iosua Opeta. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released DT Vernon Butler from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed P Jake Bailey and DB Jack Jones on the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated LB Austin Calitro and WR Chris Lacy to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
