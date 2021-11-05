NFL Transactions: Friday 11/5

Bears
- Bears signed LB Sam Kamara to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears released WR Jon’Vea Johnson from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated DB M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed FB Johnny Stanton to their practice squad.
- Browns placed DB Bryan Mills on the practice squad COVID-19 list
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR DeVante Parker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins claimed DE Darius Hodge off of waivers from the Bengals. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed WR Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
- Falcons released WR Juwan Green from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants activated RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants released TE Jake Hausmann from their practice squad.
- Giants signed RB Dexter Williams to their practice squad.
- Giants placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions waived WR Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed RB Adrian Peterson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Greg Mabin on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed OL Dakota Dozier on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
