NFL Transactions: Friday 11/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears signed LB Sam Kamara to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bears released WR Jon’Vea Johnson from their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns designated DB M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed FB Johnny Stanton to their practice squad. 
  • Browns placed DB Bryan Mills on the practice squad COVID-19 list

  • Falcons placed WR Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
  • Falcons released WR Juwan Green from their practice squad.

