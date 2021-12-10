NFL Transactions: Friday 12/10

Bears
- Bears signed LB Bruce Irvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed LB Cassius Marsh on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RB Mike Boone and DB P.J. Locke on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed P Dustin Colquitt. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated CB Richard Sherman from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated LS Zach Triner from the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed TE Joe Fortson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Myles Gaskin on the COVID-19. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Jeff Smith on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed S Tracy Walker and RB Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kenny Stills. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed LB Khaleke Hudson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
