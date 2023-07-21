NFL Transactions: Friday 7/21

Browns
- Browns signed WR Austin Watkins. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the active/non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed WR Anthony Schwartz, G Colby Gossett and WR Mike Woods on the non-football injury list.
Colts
- Colts signed DL Al-Quadin Muhammad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed second-round DB Jartavius Martin. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed DB Xavier Henderson on the active/PUP list.
Giants
- Giants signed WR Cole Beasley. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed RB James Robinson. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed DL Dawuane Smoot. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived DE Nick Thurman.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Alex Erickson. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DB Dane Cruikshank. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated TE Derrick Deese and DE Zach Morton from injured lists.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Grant DuBose and TE Camren McDonald on the active/non-football injury list.
- Packers placed WR Jeff Cotton, LB Rashan Gary, C Jake Hanson and DB Eric Stokes on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed first-round QB Bryce Young. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed first-round CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round DE Keion White. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed G Mike Onwenu, S Cody Davis and DT Justus Tavai on the active/PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders are placing first-round DE Tyree Wilson on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders third-round DT Byron Young on the active/PUP list.
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Melvin Gordon. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed WR Rashod Bateman on the reserve/did not report list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Pepe Williams, DT Rayshad Nichols and WR Mike Thomas on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OLB Tyus Bowser on the active/non-football injury list
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!