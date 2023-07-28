NFL Transactions: Friday 7/28

Nate Bouda
Bills

Broncos

Chargers

  • Chargers Signing LB Blake Lynch. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Ty Scott

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders DB Jordan Perryman reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens released DB Trayvon Mullen with failure to disclose physical condition designation. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed first-round CB Devon Whitherspoon. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed RB Wayne Taulapapa.
  • Seahawks waived CB Montrae Braswell. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans signed OT George Fant. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived OT Dylan Deatherage with an injury designation. 

Titans

