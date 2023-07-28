NFL Transactions: Friday 7/28

Bills
- Bills waived CB Cameron Dantzler with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed CB Kyron Brown.
- Bills signed WR Andy Isabella. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated WR Kendall Hinton from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy.
- Broncos waived WR Nick Williams.
Chargers
- Chargers Signing LB Blake Lynch. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Ty Scott.
Jets
- Jets released WR Diontae Spencer from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Trey Quinn.
Packers
- Packers waived DL Jonathan Garvin. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived RB Tiyon Evans. (NFLR)
Patriots
- Patrots activated DE DaMarcus Mitchell.
Raiders
- Raiders DB Jordan Perryman reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Rams
- Rams waived LB Sterling Weatherford with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens released DB Trayvon Mullen with failure to disclose physical condition designation. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed first-round CB Devon Whitherspoon. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed RB Wayne Taulapapa.
- Seahawks waived CB Montrae Braswell. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OT George Fant. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived OT Dylan Deatherage with an injury designation.
Titans
- Titans Signing OT Chris Hubbard. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OL James Empey.
