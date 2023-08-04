NFL Transactions: Friday 8/4

Bears
- Bears signed DE Yannick Ngakoue. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed TE Marcedes Lewis. (NFLTR)
- Bears released DE Jalyn Holmes. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, and WR Jalen Wayne. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Daylen Baldwin and CB Thomas Graham Jr with injury designations.
- Browns waived P Joseph Charlton, RB Nate McCrary and T Hunter Thedford.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Marlon Mack. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released LS Jack Coco.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed S Malik Hooker to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Mark Gilbert. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived FB John Lovett with an injury designation.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Matthew Gotal, OL Michal Menet, DL Caeveon Patton and WR Mathew Sexton. (NFLTR)
- Falcons TE Feleipe Franks, LB Ikenna Enechukwu and WR Chris Blair reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Jeff Smith an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DT Donovan Jeter.
Lions
- Lions signed CB Tae Hayes. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived DB Jarren Williams with an injury designation.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Mac McCain. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived CB Colby Richardson.
Patriots
- Patriots LB Terez Hall reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Ravens
- Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the reserve/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DL Cameron Jordan to a two-year extension. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DT DJ Scaife.
- Texans placed C Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived G Dylan Deatherage from injured reserve with a settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Abram Smith. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived FB Zach Ojile.
