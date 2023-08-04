NFL Transactions: Friday 8/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Falcons signed DL Matthew Gotal, OL Michal Menet, DL Caeveon Patton and WR Mathew Sexton. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons TE Feleipe Franks, LB Ikenna Enechukwu and WR Chris Blair reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

  • Panthers signed CB Mac McCain. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived CB Colby Richardson.

  • Patriots LB Terez Hall reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

  • Texans signed DT DJ Scaife.
  • Texans placed C Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived G Dylan Deatherage from injured reserve with a settlement.

  • Vikings signed RB Abram Smith. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings waived FB Zach Ojile

