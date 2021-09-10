NFL Transactions: Friday 9/10

49ers
- 49ers signed S Kai Nacua to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB Rashad Smith from their practice squad.
- 49ers released OL Shon Coleman from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed WR Antoine Wesley in the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed OLB George Obinna on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Kamal Martin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams activated G Coleman Shelton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Latavius Murray. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OT Andre Smith from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed WR Tre’Quan Smith and CB Ken Crawley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints released S Jeff Heath.
Titans
- Titans signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released OL Christian DiLauro from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
