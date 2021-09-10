NFL Transactions: Friday 9/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed WR Antoine Wesley in the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR

Falcons

  • Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed OLB George Obinna on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)

Jets

Panthers

  • Panthers signed LB Kamal Martin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers released DB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Titans

  • Titans signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released OL Christian DiLauro from their practice squad. 

Washington

