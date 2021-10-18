NFL Transactions: Monday 10/18

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Mychal Kendricks. (NFLTR)
- 49ers designated RB JaMycal Hasty to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed C Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DB Jared Mayden from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released WR/KR Jaydon Mickens. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated G John Molcholn from injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad.
- Buccaneers released OLB Elijah Ponder from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DT Corey Peters on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
-
Eagles activated G Sua Opeta from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
-
Eagles signed WR Deon Cain to their practice squad.
-
Eagles released LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons placed OL Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve.
- Falcons signed LB Daren Bates to their practice squad.
- Falcons released DT Chris Slayton from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens claimed OT Brandon Knight off of waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
Saints
Titans
- Titans activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated FB Tory Carter to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings signed T Blake Brandel to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!