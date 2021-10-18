NFL Transactions: Monday 10/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released WR/KR Jaydon Mickens. (NFLTR
  • Buccaneers activated G John Molcholn from injured reserve.
  • Buccaneers signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad.
  • Buccaneers released OLB Elijah Ponder from their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles activated G Sua Opeta from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

  • Eagles signed WR Deon Cain to their practice squad.

  • Eagles released LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Falcons placed OL Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve.
  • Falcons signed LB Daren Bates to their practice squad.
  • Falcons released DT Chris Slayton from their practice squad.

  • Saints designated K Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

