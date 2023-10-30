NFL Transactions: Monday 10/30

Bears
- Bears re-signed OL Aviante Collins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Ben Niemann to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Derrek Pitts Jr to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed S Tyreque Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released DT Ross Blacklock from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Parry Nickerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons re-signed linebacker Donavan Mutin to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
- Giants released WR Gunner Olszewski. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DB Stantley Thomas-Olive to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed OL Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated OL Michael Niese from the practice squad
Raiders
- Raiders activated LB Curtis Bolton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB Kana’i Mauga on injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated K James McCourt and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released G Greg Eiland from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Mykal Walker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released LB Caleb Johnson from their practice squad.
