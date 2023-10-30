NFL Transactions: Monday 10/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed CB Derrek Pitts Jr to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from their practice squad. 

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts signed S Tyreque Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released DT Ross Blacklock from their practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed CB Parry Nickerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Falcons released P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons re-signed linebacker Donavan Mutin to their practice squad.

Giants

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions elevated OL Michael Niese from the practice squad

Raiders

  • Raiders activated LB Curtis Bolton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders placed LB Kana’i Mauga on injured reserve. 
  • Raiders elevated K James McCourt and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster. 

Seahawks

  • Giants traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released G Greg Eiland from their practice squad.

Steelers

