NFL Transactions: Monday 11/22

Broncos
- Broncos placed LT Garett Bolles on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos designated OLB Bradley Chubb and DB Michael Ojemudia to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated C Nick Harris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated WR Breshad Perriman to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed DL Linval Joseph on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DB Brian Poole to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released DB Thakarius Keyes from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR T.J. Vasher on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed practice squad WR Robert Foster on the COVID-19 list.
Falcons
- Falcons placed P Dustin Colquitt on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Trent Harris to their active roster.
- Giants elevated TE Chris Myarick, DB Steven Parker and WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived S Will Redmond from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed practice squad DB Jordan Brown on the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
- Ravens designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived G/DT Kahlil McKenzie.
Titans
- Titans placed LB Joe Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!