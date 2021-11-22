NFL Transactions: Monday 11/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys placed WR T.J. Vasher on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed practice squad WR Robert Foster on the COVID-19 list.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Packers

Raiders

  • Raiders placed practice squad DB Jordan Brown on the COVID-19 list.

Ravens

Titans

  • Titans placed LB Joe Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

