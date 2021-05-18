NFL Transactions: Monday 5/18

Bears
- Bears signed LB Austin Calitro. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Reggie Davis.
Bengals
- Bengals second-round OT Jackson Carman. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Damion Willis. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Broncos re-signed ERFA DB Trey Marshall. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed fourth-round OT James Hudson. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers claimed WR Austin Proehl off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed fourth-round LB Chris Rumph. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed DB Manny Patterson. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived OT William Sweet. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Jaguars traded CB Josiah Scott to the Eagles for CB Jameson Houston and 2023 sixth-round. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed T Casey Tucker. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Giants released QB/WR Joe Webb.
Jaguars
- Jaguars traded CB Josiah Scott to the Eagles for CB Jameson Houston and 2023 sixth-round. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed fourth-round OLB Jordan Smith. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed LB Julian Stanford. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed QB Brian Hoyer. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived OL Najee Toran.
- Patriots signed sixth-round DB Joshuah Bledsoe.
Raiders
- Raiders signed fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed K Jake Verity.
- Ravens waived LS Brian Khoury.
Saints
- Saints re-signed DB Eric Burrell. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed fourth-round OT Dan Moore Jr. and LB Buddy Johnson. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington claimed DB Chris Miller off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
