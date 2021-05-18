NFL Transactions: Monday 5/18

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Chargers

  • Chargers claimed WR Austin Proehl off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed fourth-round LB Chris Rumph. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs re-signed DB Manny Patterson. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens signed K Jake Verity.  
  • Ravens waived LS Brian Khoury.

Saints

  • Saints re-signed DB Eric Burrell. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list.

Steelers

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply