NFL Transactions: Monday 6/5

Bills
- Bills signed OLB Leonard Floyd. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Damarea Crockett. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Nick Williams.
Browns
Colts
- Colts signed WR Breshad Perriman. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Tyler Adams.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Tyron Johnson.
- Cowboys released WR Antonio Callaway. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Breon Broders. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DB Jamal Peters.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Ed Lee.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Jacob Skyes.
- Seahawks waived WR C.J. Johnson and DT Forrest Merrill. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed OL Jarrid Williams. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived WR Cody Chrest.
- Steelers signed RB Darius Hagans.
Titans
- Titans re-signed RFA DT Teair Tart. (NFLTR)
