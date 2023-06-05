NFL Transactions: Monday 6/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford.
  • Browns released T Joe Haeg. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Falcons signed CB Breon Broders. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released DB Jamal Peters.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR Ed Lee.

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed OL Jarrid Williams. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived WR Cody Chrest.
  • Steelers signed RB Darius Hagans.

Titans

