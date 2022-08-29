NFL Transactions: Monday 8/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived WR Kevin Shaa, C Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander. (NFLTR)

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived S Chris Cooper, CB Kyler McMichael, G Sadarius Hutcherson, WR Jerreth Sterns, OLB Andre Anthony.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Trevon Bradford.
  • Chargers waived TE Sage Surratt with an injury designation. 

Colts

  • Colts waived QB Jack Coan. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived WR T.J. Vasher, DE Markaviest Bryant, OT Amon Simon, QB Ben DiNucci and OL James Empey.
  • Cowboys placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury list. 

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars cut 10 players. (NFLTR)

Jets

Lions

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

