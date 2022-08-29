NFL Transactions: Monday 8/29

49ers
- 49ers released CB Ken Crawley. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived OL Dohnovan West.
Bears
- Bears waived WR Kevin Shaa, C Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills cut OL Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel Joseph, DB Jordan Miller and DB Josh Thomas. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released P Sam Martin. (NFLTR)
- Broncos cut CB Blessuan Austin, ILB Jeremiah Gemmel, OL Sebastian Gutierrez and RB JaQuan Hardy.
- Broncos waive CB Donnie Lewis with an injury designation.
Browns
- Browns waived DL Glen Logan. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, S Jovante Moffatt, T Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver.
- Browns released WR Javon Wims.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived S Chris Cooper, CB Kyler McMichael, G Sadarius Hutcherson, WR Jerreth Sterns, OLB Andre Anthony.
Cardinals
- Cardinals cut CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker and OL Koda Martin. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Trevon Bradford.
- Chargers waived TE Sage Surratt with an injury designation.
Colts
- Colts waived QB Jack Coan. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders released S Steven Parker. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived WR T.J. Vasher, DE Markaviest Bryant, OT Amon Simon, QB Ben DiNucci and OL James Empey.
- Cowboys placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released RB Sony Michel, OL Adam Pankey, WR Mohamed Sanu and DB Quincy Wilson.
- Dolphins waived OL Blaise Andries, DL Owen Carney, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Elijah Hamilton, DT Niles Scott and RB ZaQuandre White.
- Dolphins waived LB Darius Hodge and DB D’Angelo Ross with injury designations.
- Dolphins placed LB Calvin Munson on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles cut TE Richard Rodgers, S Jaquiski Tartt, DT Renell Wren, DB Josh Blackwell and OL Cameron Tom. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived QB Carson Strong. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released OL Josh Rivas, DB Yusuf Corker, K Ryan Santoso, WR Keelan Doss, WR Travis Toivonen, DB Olaijah Griffin and OL Eric Smith. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars cut 10 players. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived WR Calvin Jackson Jr.
Lions
- Lions cut WR Devin Funchess, OT Kendall Lamm, WR Kalil Pimpleton.
Ravens
- Ravens waived C Jimmy Murray.
Steelers
- Steelers placed S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released CB Linden Stephens. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released TE Jace Sternberger and EDGE Ron’Dell Carter. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released WR Chester Rogers from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released G/C Hayden Howerton, P Brett Kern, OL Willie Wright, and S Adrian Colbert. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived S Tyree Gillespie. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released CB Tye Smith.
- Vikings waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!