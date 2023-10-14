NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers elevated LB Curtis Robinson and CB Shermar Jean-Charles to their active roster

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets placed CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed OL Carter Warren to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jets elevated DB Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes to their active roster.

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens activated RB Keaton Mitchell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

