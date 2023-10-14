NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/14

49ers
- 49ers elevated LB Curtis Robinson and CB Shermar Jean-Charles to their active roster
Bears
- Bears activated CB Kyler Gordon from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated LB Baylon Spector from injured reserve.
- Bills elevated CB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos released DE Frank Clark. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker and WR Jaelon Darden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated OL Dennis Daley from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated RB Damien Williams and CB Bobby Price to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders activated DL Efe Obada from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released DT Abdullah Anderson.
- Commanders elevated CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated OL Robert Jones from injured reserve.
- Dolphins elevated TE Tanner Conner to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles activated LB Nakobe Dean from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed WR Quez Watkins on injured reserve.
- Eagles elevated WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated DB Micah Abernathy and DL LaCale London to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DE Dawuane Smoot from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed CB Christian Braswell on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets placed CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Carter Warren to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DB Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions placed CB Emmanuel Moseley and CB Zonovan Knight on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated CB Khalil Dorsey from injured reserve.
- Lions signed OT Dan Skipper to their active roster.
- Lions elevated RB Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated S Matthias Farley and OL Justin McCray to their active roster.
- Panthers activated TE Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots activated WR Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve.
- Patriots placed LB Matt Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed QB Malik Cunningham to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated OL Netane Muti and CB Tyler Hall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams activated DL Marquise Copeland and Cory Durden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated RB Keaton Mitchell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Jordan Mims to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed FB Adam Prentice on injured reserve.
- Saints elevated TE J.P. Holtz and S Daniel Sorensen to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed CB Coby Bryant on injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated WR Noah Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated D’Angelo Ross to their active roster.
- Texans waived Alex Austin.
Titans
- Titans promoted DB Shyheim Carter and DT Taylor Stallworth to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OT Justin Murray and DB Kindle Vildor.
- Titans elevated S Dane Cruikshank and DT Jaleel Johnson to their active roster.
