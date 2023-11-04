NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/4

Bears
- Bears activated LT Braxton Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated LB Micah Baskerville to their active roster.
- Bears waived C Doug Kramer.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated WR Stanley Morgan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated CB Josh Norman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated WR/PR James Proche II to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DL Patrick O’Connor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated QB Jeff Driskel and RB Corey Clement to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated RB La’Mical Perine to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated CB Chris Lammons to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated T Alex Akingbulu and C/G Nolan Laufenberg to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Rashaan Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated OT Terron Armstead from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived DT Brandon Pili.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated LB Ben VanSumeren to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevate WR Damiere Byrd and TE Tucker Fisk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated K Randy Bullock and LB Justin Hollins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Lawrence Cager to their active roster.
- Giants placed QB Tyrod Taylor and TE Darren Waller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated S Innis Gaines to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed OLB Justin Houston on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed S Matthias Farley to their active roster.
- Panthers elevated Eku Leota to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr to their active roster.
- Patriots elevated OT Conor McDermott to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Malik Reed to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Kristian Wilkerson.
- Raiders elevated G Netane Muti and and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated QB Dresser Winn to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated DB Daryl Worley from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated DB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints signed LB Cory Littleton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated Littleon to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated OT Jason Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived DB Grayland Arnold.
- Texans elevated C Dieter Eiselen to their active roster.
- Texans signed DB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Jalen Nailor to their active roster.
- Vikings elevated DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
- Vikings signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad.
- Vikings released G Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!