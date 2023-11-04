NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears activated LT Braxton Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bears elevated LB Micah Baskerville to their active roster. 
  • Bears waived C Doug Kramer

Bengals

Bills

Browns 

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated DL Patrick O’Connor to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders elevated T Alex Akingbulu and C/G Nolan Laufenberg to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated LB Ben VanSumeren to their active roster. 

Falcons

Giants

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams elevated QB Dresser Winn to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed LB Cory Littleton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints elevated Littleon to their active roster. 

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed WR Jalen Nailor to their active roster. 
  • Vikings elevated DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
  • Vikings signed OL Coy Cronk to their practice squad.
  • Vikings released G Henry Byrd from their practice squad.

