NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons WR Jeff Badet reverted to injured reserve.

Giants

Jets

Lions

Patriots

Saints

Titans

Washington

  • Washington signed OT Cole Boozer. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply