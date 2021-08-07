NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/7

Broncos
- Broncos claimed OLB Barrington Wade off of waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived WR Warren Jackson.
Browns
- Browns RB Tre Harbison reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Ito Smith. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived RB Khalfani Muhammad and CB Lorenzo Burns.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Chris Okoye. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed DB K.J. Sails. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed OL Darryl Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated LB Alex Singleton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons WR Jeff Badet reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Chris Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed TE Levine Toilolo on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants claimed TE Jake Hausmann off of waivers from the Lions.
Jets
- Jets signed LB Edmond Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived WR Matt Cole.
Lions
- Lions placed DT Nick Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed DTs Michael Barnett and P.J. Johnson.
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed LB Cassh Maluia. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan and TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated TE Devin Asiasi from the COVID-19 list
Saints
- Saints signed TE Josh Pederson. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed DT Ryan Glasgow on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed WR Cody Hollister on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Jordan Roos.
Washington
- Washington signed OT Cole Boozer. (NFLTR)
