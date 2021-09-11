NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/11

49ers
- 49ers promoted CB Dontae Johnson to their active roster.
- 49ers placed WR Jalen Hurd on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears promoted DT Damion Square and LB Josh Woods to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos promoted RB Damarea Crockett and CB Nate Harrison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
-
Browns promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR/KR Jaydon Mickens to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived S Chris Cooper.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals promoted CB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed LB Kylie Fitts to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs promoted DB Zayne Anderson to their active roster.
- Chiefs activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released DB Shakur Brown from their practice squad.
- Chiefs signed LB Elijah Sullivan to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts promoted S Sean Davis and C Joey Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
-
Dolphins activated T Austin Jackson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LT Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64M extension. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons promoted DE James Vaughters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released LB Brandon Copeland.
Giants
- Giants promoted WR C.J. Board to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars promoted WR Devin Smith and DB Brandon Rusnak to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed S Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets promoted S Adrian Colbert and LB Del’Shawn Phillips to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions placed LT Taylor Decker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers promoted WR Alex Erickson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots promoted K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams promoted LB Justin Lawler and DB Tyler Hall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released DE Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints promoted DB Jeff Health and K Adrick Rosas to their active roster.
- Saints signed DT Albert Huggins and DB Jordan Miller to their active roster.
- Saints placed RB Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.
- Saints released OT Caleb Benenoch from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks promoted LB Jon Rhattigan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released TE DeShon Williams from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans promoted TE Antony Auclair and K Joey Slye to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Titans placed K Sam Ficken on injured reserve.
- Titans signed K Randy Bullock to their practice squad.
- Titans promoted TE MyCole Pruitt and S Bradley McDougald to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings promoted RB Ameer Abdullah and QB Sean Mannion to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington promoted LB Jared Norris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Washington released K Eddy Pineiro from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
