NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/11

49ers

  • 49ers promoted CB Dontae Johnson to their active roster.
  • 49ers placed WR Jalen Hurd on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bears

  • Bears promoted DT Damion Square and LB Josh Woods to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos promoted RB Damarea Crockett and CB Nate Harrison to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed WR/KR Jaydon Mickens to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived S Chris Cooper

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals promoted CB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster. 
  • Cardinals signed LB Kylie Fitts to their active roster.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs promoted DB Zayne Anderson to their active roster. 
  • Chiefs activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released DB Shakur Brown from their practice squad.
  • Chiefs signed LB Elijah Sullivan to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts promoted S Sean Davis and C Joey Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated T Austin Jackson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
     

Eagles

  • Eagles signed LT Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64M extension. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons promoted DE James Vaughters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released LB Brandon Copeland.

Giants

  • Giants promoted WR C.J. Board to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars promoted WR Devin Smith and DB Brandon Rusnak to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Jets

  • Jets placed S Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets promoted S Adrian Colbert and LB Del’Shawn Phillips to their active roster. 

Lions

  • Lions placed LT Taylor Decker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers promoted WR Alex Erickson. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots promoted K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.

Rams

  • Rams promoted LB Justin Lawler and DB Tyler Hall to their active roster. (NFLTR

Saints

  • Saints released DE Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
  • Saints promoted DB Jeff Health and K Adrick Rosas to their active roster.
  • Saints signed DT Albert Huggins and DB Jordan Miller to their active roster.
  • Saints placed RB Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.
  • Saints released OT Caleb Benenoch from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks promoted LB Jon Rhattigan to their active roster. (NFLTR
  • Seahawks released TE DeShon Williams from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans promoted TE Antony Auclair and K Joey Slye to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings promoted RB Ameer Abdullah and QB Sean Mannion to their active roster. (NFLTR

Washington

  • Washington promoted LB Jared Norris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Washington released K Eddy Pineiro from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

