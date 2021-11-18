NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/18

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Chris Slayton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured list
Bengals
- Bengals activated LB Markus Bailey from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed OL Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated WR Jake Kumerow from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns activated RB John Kelly from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Marcus Kemp on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated K Greg Zuerlein from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed TE Hayden Hurst and LB Daren Bates on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee and TE Parker Hesse to the active roster.
- Falcons elevated WR Marvin Hall, S Shawn Williams and RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster.
- Falcons signed OL Rick Leonard and OL Joe Sculthorpe to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed RB Jonathan Williams to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Geronimo Allison to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released WR Travis Jonsen from their practice squad.
- Lions activated CB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions released CB Parnell Motley from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Tyron Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released WR Marcell Ateman from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated LB Ryan Connelly from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
