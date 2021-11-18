NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DL Chris Slayton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured list

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Lions

Raiders

Steelers

Vikings

Leave a Reply