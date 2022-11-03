NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Raiders signed WR Malik Turner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders placed DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the practice squad injured list.

