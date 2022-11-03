NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/3

Broncos
- Broncos re-signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed K Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad injured list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released WR Dazz Newsome from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DB Ugo Amadi to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated LB De’Jon Harris to their active roster.
- Commanders signed LB Nathan Gerry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DT Marvin Wilson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Malik Turner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the practice squad injured list.
Saints
- Saints placed WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated S P.J. Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated TE Teagan Quitoriano and DB Tavierre Thomas from injured reserve.
- Texans elevated WR Jalen Camp and KC McDermott to their active roster.
