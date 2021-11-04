NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/4

Bears
- Bears designated RB David Montgomery to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals claimed CB Vernon Hargreaves off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated OT Hakeem Adeniji from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals waived DE Darius Hodge and CB Nick McCloud.
Browns
- Browns re-signed FB Johnny Stanton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated OL Justin Murray to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers designated LB Kenneth Murray to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers re-signed DL Forrest Merrill to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts activated WR Dezmon Patmon from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed S Khari Willis on injured reserve.
- Colts elevated S Jahleel Addae to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DE Bradlee Anae to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Brett Toth to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released CB Craig James.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Dorian Etheridge to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants elevated LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed RB Gary Brightwell on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets elevated QB Josh Johnson and DL Jabari Zuniga to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed DL Bryce Huff on injured reserve.
- Jets activated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions re-signed G Tommy Kraemer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released CB Daryl Worley from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers activated WR Davante Adams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed QB Blake Bortles to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers promoted RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Dillon Stoner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Javin White to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released C Brad Lundblade from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans claimed LB Eric Wilson off of waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived OL Daniel Munyer. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed C Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings waived DE Jonah Williams with a failed physical designation.
- Vikings signed DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington promoted C Keith Ismael to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!