NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/15

49ers
- 49ers placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated CB Janoris Jenkins and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.
- 49ers signed DT Akeem Spence to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts signed DT McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.
- Colts released WR Robert Foster from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DT Jack Heflin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed DE Elerson Smith on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets waived DB Will Parks. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed CB Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived G Lester Cotton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated RB Godwin Igwebuike to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed WR Jaylen Smith to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released RB Wayne Gallman from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
