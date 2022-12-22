NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/22

Bears
- Bears activated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed CB Harrison Hand to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos placed OT Tom Compton on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Wes Martin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived LB De’Jon Harris.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Landon Collins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Tae Crowder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated OL Coy Cronk and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster.(NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated OT Chandler Brewer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR Lance Lenoir and WR Jerreth Sterns to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans placed C Ben Jones and CB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
