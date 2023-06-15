NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/15

Bills
- Bills signed TE Nick Guggemos. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed K Rodrigo Blankenship. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed second-round WR Rashee Rice. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed WR Kekoa Crawford. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs re-signed ERFA QB Shane Buechele and TE Joe Fortson. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DB Anthony Witherstone.
Colts
- Colts signed S Michael Tutsie. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Kobe Smith. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Dre Miller with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed second-round TE Sam LaPorta. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Greg Mabin. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed second-round TE Michael Mayer. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived DB Collin Duncan and K Christopher Dunn. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson.
- Saints signed WR Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee. (NFLTR)
