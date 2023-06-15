NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills signed TE Nick Guggemos. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed S Michael Tutsie. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants signed DT Kobe Smith. (NFLTR)
  • Giants waived WR Dre Miller with an injury designation. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions signed second-round TE Sam LaPorta. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Saints

