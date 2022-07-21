NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/21

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed TE Kyle Rudolph. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230.5M extension. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed LB Deion Jones on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DB Craig James. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OT Greg Senat on the non-football injury list.
- Jets placed OT George Fant, OT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson, TE C.J. Uzomah and G Dru Samia on the PUP list.
Packers
- Packers signed TE Sal Cannella. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed C David Andrews, CB Jonathan Jones, LB Raekwon McMillan, S Jabrill Peppers and RB James White on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Matthias Farley. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed DT Vernon Butler on the non-football injurylist.
- Raiders placed WR Dillon Stoner on the PUP list.
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed OT David Sharpe. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
