NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/12

  • Saints claimed DL R.J. McIntosh off of waivers from the Giants. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve. 

  • Seahawks re-signed WR Darece Roberson. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived CB Bryan Mills.

  • Titans signed S Tedric Thompson and S Reggie Floyd. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived WR Kalija Lipscomb.
  • Titans waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation. 

