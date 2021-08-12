NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/12

49ers
- 49ers signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed S Tony Jefferson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived DL Davin Bellamy.
Bills
- Bills activated OL Dion Dawkins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed G Earl Watford. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived DE Sam Renner.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed RB James Conner, TE Darrell Daniels, DT Leki Fotu and DB Charles Washington on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived WR Gary Jennings from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Willie Henry. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived LB Cale Garrett.
Jets
- Jets placed G Alex Lewis on the left squad list.
- Jets waived CB Brendon White from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed RB Craig Reynolds. (NFLTR)
- Lions released CB Quinton Dunbar. (NFLTR)
- Lions RB Michael Warren reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Kevin King and DL Kingsley Keke. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed CB Dominique Martin, according to Aaron Wilson.
- Packers waived OLB Randy Ramsey with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints claimed DL R.J. McIntosh off of waivers from the Giants. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed WR Darece Roberson. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived CB Bryan Mills.
Titans
- Titans signed S Tedric Thompson and S Reggie Floyd. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Kalija Lipscomb.
- Titans waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!