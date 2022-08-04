NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

Cardinals

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders LB Drew White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated WR Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars G Jared Hocker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Lions

  • Lions RB Greg Bell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Lions activated DB C.J. Moore from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Rams

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans WR Davion Davis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Titans

  • Titans DB Chris Williamson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

