NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/4

49ers
- 49ers placed TE Jordan Matthews on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Darrius Shepherd. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed OT Tom Compton on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated TE Maxx Williams from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Marcell Ateman. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived OT Eric Smith.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated OT Prince Tega Wanogho from the PUP list.
Commanders
- Commanders LB Drew White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants claimed DB Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars G Jared Hocker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Lions
- Lions RB Greg Bell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Lions activated DB C.J. Moore from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
Rams
- Rams signed WR Austin Trammell. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived TE Kyle Markway with an injury designation.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Diontae Johnson to a two-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans WR Davion Davis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Titans
- Titans DB Chris Williamson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
