NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/16

Bears
- Signed DE Khalid Kareem and C Doug Kramer to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Released RB Leonard Fournette from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Signed DT Jayden Peevy to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Signed C Dakoda Shepley to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Signed DE Deslin Alexandre, LB Deandre Johnson, and DB Christian Young to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Signed RB Tyreik McAllister, DB Tyreque Jones, and G Ben Brown to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Signed TE Miller Forristall, TE Nikola Kalinic, G Grant Miller, and WR Xavier Smith to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad.
- Released DB Jeremy Lucien from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Signed DB Rejzohn Wright to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Signed WR Steven Sims to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Signed DT McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed WR Daylen Baldwin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
