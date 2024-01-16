NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/16

Bears

  • Signed DE Khalid Kareem and C Doug Kramer to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Bills

  • Released RB Leonard Fournette from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Signed DT Jayden Peevy to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Signed C Dakoda Shepley to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Signed DE Deslin Alexandre, LB Deandre Johnson, and DB Christian Young to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Signed RB Tyreik McAllister, DB Tyreque Jones, and G Ben Brown to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Signed TE Miller Forristall, TE Nikola Kalinic, G Grant Miller, and WR Xavier Smith to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Jeremy Lucien from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Signed DB Rejzohn Wright to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Signed WR Steven Sims to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Signed DT McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Signed WR Daylen Baldwin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

 

 

