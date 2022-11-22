NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/22

Bears
- Bears signed DB Breon Borders to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals waived OT Isaiah Prince.
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Ray Wilborn to their practice squad.
- Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed C Greg Mancz.
- Browns placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed S Bubba Bolden and T Will Holden to their practice squad.
- Browns released C Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived RB Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Michael Dogbe and OL Jean Delance from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed K Cameron Dicker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed K Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed DE Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived S Trevor Denbow.
- Colts released TE Tyrell Adams from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated LB Milo Eifler to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles released OL Jarrid Williams from the practice squad injured list.
- Eagles released WR Auden Tate from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their active roster.
- Falcons signed CB John Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released S Devon Key from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed TE Nick Vannett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Lawrence Cager to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets signed DE Marquiss Spencer to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Arron Mosby to their practice squad.
- Panthers released QB D’Eriq King from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed OT Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. and LB Justin Hollins. (NFLTR)
- Rams released TE Kendall Blanton from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated LB Jon Rhattigan to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DB D’Angelo Ross to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans designated K Caleb Shudak to return from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers released DB Quincy Wilson from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OLB Benton Whitley to their practice squad.
