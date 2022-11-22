NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/22

  • Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Ray Wilborn to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.

  • Browns signed C Greg Mancz
  • Browns placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed S Bubba Bolden and T Will Holden to their practice squad.
  • Browns released C Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.

  • Commanders designated LB Milo Eifler to return from injured reserve. 

  • Eagles released OL Jarrid Williams from the practice squad injured list.
  • Eagles released WR Auden Tate from their practice squad.

  • Falcons signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their active roster.
  • Falcons signed CB John Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released S Devon Key from the practice squad.

  • Panthers signed LB Arron Mosby to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released QB D’Eriq King from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Titans designated K Caleb Shudak to return from the PUP list. 

  • Vikings signed OLB Benton Whitley to their practice squad.

