NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers re-signed RFA OL Daniel Brunskill. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers re-signed ERFA WR Jauan Jennings.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts re-signed RFA WR Ashton Dulin. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders re-signed ERFA OL Keith Ismael. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins re-signed DT Benito Jones. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons re-signed RFA WR Olamide Zaccheaus. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions re-signed ERFA DB Juju Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike and OT Matt Nelson. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams re-signed ERFA QB John Wolford. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers claimed WR Miles Boykin off waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers re-signed RFA LB Marcus Allen. (NFLTR)

Washington

