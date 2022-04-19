NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/19

49ers
- 49ers re-signed RFA OL Daniel Brunskill. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed ERFA WR Jauan Jennings.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed RFA WR Ashton Dulin. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders re-signed ERFA OL Keith Ismael. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed DT Benito Jones. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed RFA WR Olamide Zaccheaus. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed ERFA DB Juju Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike and OT Matt Nelson. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed ERFA QB John Wolford. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed QB Geno Smith. (NFLTR) Contract was disapproved by the NFL.
- Seahawks re-signed RFA G Phil Haynes.
- Seahawks re-signed ERFA WR Penny Hart, DT Bryan Mone, LB Tanner Muse, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid, LB Jon Rhattigan and C Dakoda Shepley.
Steelers
- Steelers claimed WR Miles Boykin off waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
- Steelers re-signed RFA LB Marcus Allen. (NFLTR)
