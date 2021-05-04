NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/4

49ers
- 49ers assigned OL Alfredo Gutierrez as part of the international pathway program.(NFLTR)
- 49ers waived CB Adonis Alexander, WR Matt Cole and S Chris Edwards. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears released OT Charles Leno with post-June 1 designation. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills waived OT Trey Adams. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released RB Jeremy Cox. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed DT Damion Square. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals assigned TE Bernhard Seikovits as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived S Doug Middleton, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Nate Evans and CB Nate Meadors. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams assigned OL Max Pircher as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)
- Rams claimed DE John Daka off waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OT Alejandro Villanueva. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed LB Shaq Smith. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks assigned LB Aaron Donkor as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Fred Brown. (NFLTR)
