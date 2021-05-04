NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/4

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals assigned TE Bernhard Seikovits as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions signed LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams assigned OL Max Pircher as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)
  • Rams claimed DE John Daka off waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks assigned LB Aaron Donkor as part of the international pathway program. (NFLTR)

Titans

