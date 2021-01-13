NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/13

Browns
- Browns activated CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson activated from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DL Josh Mauro from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated WR Christian Kirk from the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Gehrig Dieter to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released QB Jordan Ta’amu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated C Alex Mack from the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed OT Jared Veldheer on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams released LB Jachai Polite from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Austin Carr, WR Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to their practice squad.
- Saints released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh from their practice quad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR John Ursua to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated G Hjalte Froholdt, LB Whitney Mercilus and DB Eric Murray from the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans signed TE Jared Pinkney to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed LB Justin Phillips to a futures contract. (NFLTR)