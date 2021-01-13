NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/13

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons activated C Alex Mack from the COVID-19 list.

Jets

  • Jets signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a futures deal. (NFLTR)

Packers

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

Washington

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments