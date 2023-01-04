NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/4

49ers
- 49ers designated RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed G Teven Jenkins, G Michael Schofield and DB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates, LB Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills signed S Jared Mayden off of the Jets’ practice squad.
- Bills released CB Xavier Rhodes from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT George Moore and OT Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived OT Geron Christian.
- Chiefs signed DL Daniel Wise to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released WR Bryan Edwards from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed CB Kenny Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DB Rashod Berry off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB De’Jon Harris on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders elevated LB Nathan Gerry to their active roster.
- Commanders signed LB Ferrod Gardner to their practice squad.
- Commanders activated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived WR James Washington. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys designated G Matt Farniok to return from injured reserve.
- Cowboys placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed QB Mike Glennon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles designated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions designated DB Chase Lucas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated DB Daryl Worley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed WR Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OT Sage Doxtater to their practice squad.
- Saints activated G Drew Desjarlais from the practice squad injured list.
- Saints placed G Yasir Durant on the practice squad injured list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Tyler Mabry to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed LB Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers designated CB William Jackson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DB Chris Steele and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
