NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed OT George Moore and OT Hunter Thedford to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders placed LB De’Jon Harris on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders elevated LB Nathan Gerry to their active roster. 
  • Commanders signed LB Ferrod Gardner to their practice squad. 
  • Commanders activated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured list. 

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived WR James Washington. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys designated G Matt Farniok to return from injured reserve.
  • Cowboys placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured list. 

Dolphins

Eagles

Lions

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints placed WR Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed OT Sage Doxtater to their practice squad.
  • Saints activated G Drew Desjarlais from the practice squad injured list.
  • Saints placed G Yasir Durant on the practice squad injured list.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers designated CB William Jackson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed DB Chris Steele and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply