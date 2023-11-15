NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DL Spencer Waege to their practice squad. 
  • 49ers released DL Austin Bryant from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers placed G Nick Zakelj on injured reserve.

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply