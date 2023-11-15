NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/15

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Spencer Waege to their practice squad.
- 49ers released DL Austin Bryant from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed G Nick Zakelj on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns designated G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed QB Deshaun Watson on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed RB Michael Carter off waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived OL Doug Kramer Jr.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OLB Justin Hollins off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed OLB Chris Rumph II on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed TE Stephen Anderson to their practice squad.
- Chargers released DB Mark Webb Jr. from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated TE Peyton Hendershot to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed C Billy Price on the practice squad injured list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated WR Parker Washington to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets designated TE Kenny Yeboah to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets re-signed DT Tanzel Smart to their practice squad.
- Jets released CB Craig James from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signing of DE Bruce Irvin to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed LS Jake McQuaide to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Jordan Matthews to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated OT Riley Reiff to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated RT Abraham Lucas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated TE Pat Freiermuth to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed NT Breiden Fehoko and LB Tyler Murray to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans released CB Jason Verrett from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DT Ross Blacklock to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans claimed G Calvin Throckmorton off of waivers from the Panthers.
- Titans placed LB Chance Campbell on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings designated QB Nick Mullens to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
