NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos activated G Austin Schlottmann from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos designated ILB Micah Kiser for return from injured reserve. 
  • Broncos signed G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers designated CB Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated DE Demarcus Lawrence to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed S Donovan Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss to their practice squad.
  • Eagles placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed G Jon Dietzen back to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers activated DT Frank Herron from the practice squad injured list.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed G Kahil McKenzie to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed RB B.J. Emmons to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released WR Cade Johnson from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed DL Derek Rivers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed LB Connor Strachan to their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington designated TE Logan Thomas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Washington signed G Deion Calhoun and OL Tyler Gauthier to their practice squad. 

