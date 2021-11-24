NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/24

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Devin Funchess and CB Luq Barcoo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Sam Kamara to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated G Austin Schlottmann from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos designated ILB Micah Kiser for return from injured reserve.
- Broncos signed G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated CB Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated DE Demarcus Lawrence to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed S Donovan Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed veteran RB Phillip Lindsay off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins designated OL Michael Deiter to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed LB Vince Biegel to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed LB Wynton McManis to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss to their practice squad.
- Eagles placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Thomas Morstead. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR/KR Jaydon Mickens off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed FB Nick Bawden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Lions placed CB AJ Parker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated G Parker Ehinger to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed G Jon Dietzen back to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DT Frank Herron from the practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed FB Sutton Smith to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams placed WR Robert Woods on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed G Kahil McKenzie to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB B.J. Emmons to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released WR Cade Johnson from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DL Derek Rivers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Connor Strachan to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans placed QB Logan Woodside on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OLB/DE Tashawn Bower off the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington designated TE Logan Thomas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed G Deion Calhoun and OL Tyler Gauthier to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!