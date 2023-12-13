NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

  • Bills designated WR Justin Shorter to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns placed S Grant Delpit on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed S Duron Harmon to their active roster. 
  • Browns signed G Joey Fisher to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed WR David Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed LS Evan Deckers and CB Keenan Isaac to their practice squad.  

Cardinals

Commanders

  • Commanders placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster. 
  • Commanders claimed CB Kyu Blu Kelly off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders designated G Saahdiq Charles to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated OL Billy Price and DL Viliami Fehoko to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed OL Obinna Eze to their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed TE Chris Pierce to their practice squad.

Patriots

Rams

  • Rams signed TE Miller Forristall to their practice squad

Ravens

  • Ravens placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints signed RB James Robinson to their practice squad

Texans

  • Texans designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed OL Henry Byrd to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply