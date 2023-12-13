NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/13

Bears
- Bears placed DE Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills designated WR Justin Shorter to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed S Grant Delpit on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed S Duron Harmon to their active roster.
- Browns signed G Joey Fisher to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR David Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed LS Evan Deckers and CB Keenan Isaac to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated CB Bobby Price to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster.
- Commanders claimed CB Kyu Blu Kelly off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Commanders designated G Saahdiq Charles to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated OL Billy Price and DL Viliami Fehoko to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed C Connor Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster.
- Dolphins signed OL Matt Skura to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated WR Jamal Agnew to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Obinna Eze to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Chris Pierce to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated OT Tyrone Wheatley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed TE Miller Forristall to their practice squad
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB James Robinson to their practice squad
Texans
- Texans designated K Ka’imi Fairbairn to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed CB Kristian Fulton and DL Kyle Peko on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DL Quinton Bohanna off the Lions’ practice squad.
- Titans signed DL Keondre Coburn off the Chiefs’ practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OL Henry Byrd to their practice squad.
