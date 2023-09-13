NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/13

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OL John Molchon to their practice squad. 

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars TE Leonard Taylor on the suspended list.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed QB Ian Book to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed DB William Hooper to their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams placed QB Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed OL Raiqwon O’Neal off of the Buccaneers practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks placed RT Abe Lucas on injured reserve. 

Steelers

Texans

