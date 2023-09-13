NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/13

Broncos
- Broncos placed DB Caden Sterns on injured reserve.
- Broncos promoted WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OL John Molchon to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed RB Jake Funk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed G Ike Boettger to their practice squad.
- Colts placed RB Evan Hull on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars TE Leonard Taylor on the suspended list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Tarik Cohen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed CB Sam Webb off the Raiders practice squad.
- Panthers placed OT Brady Christensen on injured reserve.
- Panthers placed DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured list.
- Panthers released RB Spencer Brown from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed QB Ian Book to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DB William Hooper to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez and DB Troy Pride to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed QB Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OL Kyle Fuller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Lynn Bowden and DE Kyle Phillips to their active roster.
- Saints placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve.
- Saints signed DB Faion Hicks, TE Michael Jacobson, LB Terrell Lewis and Ty Summers to their practice squad.
- Saints placed LB Ryan Connelly on the practice squad injured list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OL Raiqwon O’Neal off of the Buccaneers practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed RT Abe Lucas on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers signed C Ryan McCollum to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans promoted P Ty Zentner to their active roster.
- Texans signed DL Michael Dogbe and signed DT Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
