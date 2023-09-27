NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Chiefs

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Falcons signed  ILB Andre Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released OT Isaiah Prince.
  •  Falcons signed WR Chris Blair to their practice squad. 

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DE Manny Jones to their practice squad.

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

