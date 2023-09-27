NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/27

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released RB Jeremy McNichols from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed CB Joejuan Williams off of the Vikings’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Matt Dickerson and WR Montrell Washington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed OT Prince Tega Wanogho on injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed WR Daniel Arias and WR Chase Cota to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed C Billy Price to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed ILB Andre Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OT Isaiah Prince.
- Falcons signed WR Chris Blair to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed TE Darrell Daniels to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed DE Manny Jones to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OLB Malik Reed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed S Daniel Sorensen and OT Mark Evans to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed QB Jake Luton off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived WR Cody Thompson. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jalen Camp and P Brad Wing to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released CB Kalon Barnes from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed OT Geron Christian and DE Michael Dwumfour to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texand released DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
