NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad. 
  • 49ers released WR Willie Snead from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals signed DB Allan George to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns waived DB Lavert Hill from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived TE Matt Bushman from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived EDGE Darius Hodge from injured reserve with a settlement.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Auden Tate to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released QB Reid Sinnett and RB La’Mical Perine from their practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo to their Practice Squad. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers waived WR Ishmael Hyman from injured reserve with a settlement.

Panthers

  • Panthers re-signed DT Daviyon Nixon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived OT Spencer Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed LB Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed LB Hamilcar Rashed on the practice squad injured list.

Texans

  • Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans released TE Paul Quessenberry from their practice squad.

Vikings

