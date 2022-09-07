NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/7

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad.
- 49ers released WR Willie Snead from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed DB Allan George to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns waived DB Lavert Hill from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals promoted QB Trace McSorley to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed QB Jarrett Guarantano and CB Corey Ballentine to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released WR Jontre Kirklin.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived TE Matt Bushman from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived EDGE Darius Hodge from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Auden Tate to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released QB Reid Sinnett and RB La’Mical Perine from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed RB Zonovan Knight, WR/RET Diontae Spencer and OT Eric Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released WR Calvin Jackson and LB D.Q. Thomas from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo to their Practice Squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived WR Ishmael Hyman from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed DT Daviyon Nixon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived OT Spencer Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed LB Hamilcar Rashed on the practice squad injured list.
Texans
- Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released TE Paul Quessenberry from their practice squad.
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!