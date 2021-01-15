NFL Transactions: Friday 1/15

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Josh Johnson and OT Corbin Kaufusi to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed WR Reggie Davis and WR Jester Weah to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills promoted RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated G Joel Bitonio from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived S Tedric Thompson.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OL Earl Watford.
Packers
- Packers promoted DB KeiVarae Russell and DT Brian Price to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed TE Bronson Kaufusi to a futures contract.
Rams
- Rams promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed LS Colin Holba to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Kyle Sloter to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens promoted CB Pierre Desir and QB Tyler Huntley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Binjimen Victor to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Myles Adams to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Jarron Jones to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed RB Michael Warren to a futures contract.
