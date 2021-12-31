NFL Transactions: Friday 12/31

49ers
- 49ers elevated QB Nate Sudfeld to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears activated DT Akiem Hicks from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated CB Tre’Davious White from the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Jonathan Cooper, DL McTelvin Agim, ILB Baron Browning and OLB Bradley Chubb on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated RB Damarea Crockett, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, WR Seth Williams and WR Travis Fulgham to their active roster.
- Broncos signed DB Rojesterman Farris and DL Carlo Kemp to their practice squad.
- Broncos activated OT Drew Himmelman and LB Barrington Wade from practice squad COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns placed RB John Kelly on the practice squad injured list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed P Bradley Pinion on the COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated OL Sean Harlow from the COVID-19 list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed LS Kyle Nelson to their practice squad.
- Colts released DT Da’Shawn Hand from their practice squad.
- Colts placed LS Luke Rhodes on the COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed LB Keanu Neal and DT Quinton Bohanna on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated WR Albert Wilson and G Solomon Kindley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated WR Allen Hurns from the COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles placed WR KeeSean Johnson on practice squad COVID-19 list.
Falcons
- Falcons activated DL Tyeler Davison from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OL Rick Leonard off of the Vikings’ practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DE/OLB Josh Allen, RB Travis Etienne Jr, TE Luke Farrell, LB Myles Jack, WR Laviska Shenault Jr, DE/OLB Jordan Smith and LB Damien Wilson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed OL D.J. Fluker to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers activated S Henry Black, LB Tipa Galeai, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, CB Kevin King and OLB La’Darius Hamilton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed practice squad K JJ Molson and LB Ray Wilborn on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB Jaycee Horn and TE Tommy Tremble on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated WR Brandon Zylstra and DB Kenny Robinson from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders activated QB Marcus Mariota and LB K.J. Wright from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints activated WR Deonte Harris and RB Dwayne Washington from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated Jerald Hawkins and DB KeiVarae Russell from practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Saints signed C Cohl Cabral to their practice squad.
- Saints placed LB Chase Hansen, DB Dylan Mabin and TE Ethan Wolf on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DL L.J. Collier from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed LB Joe Schobert, DL Chris Wormley and DL Daniel Archibong on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived DT Xavier Williams. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated DL Maliek Collins from the COVID-19 list.
- Texans placed TE Antony Auclair and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans activated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed QB Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated QB Sean Mannion and OT Rashod Hill from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed P Ryan Winslow to their practice squad.
- Washington designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!