NFL Transactions: Friday 12/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns placed RB John Kelly on the practice squad injured list.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated OL Sean Harlow from the COVID-19 list.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons activated DL Tyeler Davison from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed OL Rick Leonard off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

Jaguars

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

